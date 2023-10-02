ORPD investigating deadly overnight shooting

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 2, 2023) – Oak Ridge Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Andover Circle overnight.

On Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at approximately 12:04 a.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a shooting on Andover Circle and upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) responded and are investigating the homicide. No other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at oakridgetn.gov/oak-ridge-police-department. Information can be given anonymously.

