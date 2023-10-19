Oliver Springs visits Coalfield for the OEB Law Game of the Week

If you are from Oliver Springs you look forward to defeating Coalfield. If you are from Coalfield your goal is to always beat Oliver Springs.

It’s a rivalry like no other.

Both schools are only separated by 4 miles of Coach Garry Kreis Memorial Highway away from each other. Garry Kreis was an outstanding football player at Oliver Springs High School and later went on to play for the University of Tennessee and a brief career in the NFL. Kreis later became the assistant coach at Coalfield High School before becoming the Head Coach in 1987.

Fast forward to 2023 and Coalfield is looking for their 24th consecutive Region win and 4th consecutive Region Title, however the Bobcats might just have something to say about that.

Oliver Springs started the season off 0-2 and people began to write them off, but they were 0-2 against the #1 team in Class 1A South Pittsburg, and #8 in Class 3A Kingston. Since those two games, Oliver Springs has gone 6-0 and won all 5 region games they have played.

A 1-point win over Harriman in Week 3 gave the Bobcats another scare, but since then they’ve only had 1-game that was somewhat close and that was versus #10 (#7 at the time they beat them) Whitwell which was a 14-point victory for the Bobcats.

Coalfield is outscoring it’s opponents 39-8 on average for the season. While Oliver Springs is outscoring their opponents 33-23. But if you take out the 101 points they gave up in the first 2 games, that number goes down to 14 ppg.

First, let’s look at both starting quarterbacks. Oliver Springs has Sophomore QB Liam Boeke who is 60 of 116 for 795 yards with 11 TDs and 5 INT. Coalfield has Junior QB Luke Treece who is 103 of 160 for 1,454 yards with 18 TDs and 5 INT.

How about the running game? Junior Mason Day leads the way for Oliver Springs with 716 rushing yards with 8 TDs. Next is Dakota Adkins who not only has 352 rushing yards, but also has 251 receiving yards with 10 TDs. Coalfield is led by Sophomore Jaiden Bunch with 494 yards and 11 TDs followed by Coalton Henry who has 160 yards and 2 TDs.

Receiving for the Bobcats, Dakota Adkins leads the way with 251 yards, while Ja’Quan Benton has 201 yards and 2 TDs and Jaxon Jett has 198 yards plus 213 yards rushing and 7 TDs. For Coalfield Waylon Burgess leads the way with 24 catches for 360 yards and 9 TDs, while Eli Roberts is close behind with 351 yards on 22 catches and 3 TDs.

Defensively, Cooper Jones leads the Bobcats with 69 tackles, 5 TFLs, and a sack. Cole Jackson is second with 64 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks. Mason Day leads the team with 6 sacks, with Carson Nivens at 5. Coalton Henry is by far the leading defensive player for Coalfield as he has 99 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks. Eli Justice is 2nd with 50 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 3 sacks.

Oliver Springs has 29 total players on their roster with 3 seniors, 9 juniors, 12 sophomores, and 5 freshmen. While Coalfield dresses 39 total with 7 seniors, 9 juniors, 11 sophomores, 12 freshmen.

Coalfield outscored Oliver Springs 106-0 last year in the two games they played, what does that mean for this year? Does Oliver Springs have a chip on their shoulder? What do the rest of the numbers mean as well?

In a rivalry game like Oliver Springs and Coalfield, you throw the records, the stats, everything out the window. If kids don’t show up to play for a game like this, where both communities will be out in force to cheer on their team, then something is wrong.

Oliver Springs and Coalfield — the OEB Law Game of the Week.

You can watch the game on Comcast Cable in Anderson and Roane County on the following channels: Channels 1081 or 1086 in Anderson and Roane Counties, 1081 in Campbell County, and if you think you’re confused on all these channel numbers, well, we are too!

You can always watch the game online on our website at www.bbbtv12.com. Also available on Facebook.com/bbbtv12, Twitter.com/bbbtv12, YouTube.com/bbbtv12, and on Boxcast at https://boxcast.tv/view/oeb-law-game-of-the-week—oliver-springs-at-coalfield-sgbydpak1cey50hpvvob

If you own a streaming device like a Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV, you can watch us on your TV on either YouTube (BBBTV12) or using the BoxCast Channel then searching for BBB Communications. (you can watch a video on how to do that here).

So, if you’re not able to come to Rochelle Field in Coalfield on Friday, we hope you enjoy our broadcast here on BBB TV-12 or is it TV-1081, or maybe TV-1086!!! Enjoy the game.

Special Thanks goes out to Jason Daniels and Greg Addington for all the stats information.

Here are this week’s Media Notes provided by Greg Addington Sports Information Director at Coalfield High School

