OEB Law Game of the Week – Bearden at Oak Ridge

This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week is between familiar foes. The Bearden Bulldogs (5-2) will travel to historic Blankenship Field to take on the Oak Ridge Wildcats (6-1). The Bulldogs are ranked #6 in Class 6A, while the Wildcats are #7 in the Class 5A Poll.

The Wildcats lead this series 15-4 with Bearden taking the last two in the series. The Wildcats had rolled off 12 consecutive wins in the series until the Bulldogs defeated Oak Ridge 14-9 in 2021 (A game that was featured here on BBB TV-12).

Bearden, under the direction of Josh Jones, who is in his 2nd season at the helm, is only 2 plays away from being undefeated. A tough loss to West in Week 1 where they led the entire game until West scored on the last play of the game to win 14-10. And a similar fate when they took on Alcoa in Week 2, leading the majority of the game until a late Alcoa score turned the lights out on Bearden’s chances, losing the game 17-13. However, Bearden has won 5 straight games including wins over Anderson County and Maryville in OT, plus a big win over Cleveland last week.

The Wildcats, with 1st year coach Derek Rang, are 6-1 with their only loss coming at McMinn County 14-3 in a game that saw the Oak Ridge Sideline get 3 sideline warnings that caused Coach Rang to be ejected from the game and have to miss the big Clinton vs. Oak Ridge rivalry game the next week.

Both Bearden and Oak Ridge have powerful run games with De’Jauvis Dozier leading the way for Oak Ridge with over 900 yards rushing and 13 Touchdowns. While Beaden’s Thompson has over 850 yards rushing and 12 TD’s. Sophomore Blaine Stansberry of Oak Ridge has over 1,350 yards passing and 9 TD passes (through 7 weeks of the season). At Wide Receiver, the Wildcats have a couple that are in the top 20 of the East Tennessee receivers. Almani Rembert and Brandon Heyward both with nearly 500 yards receiving (through 6 games). Rembert has 5 scores to go along with his yards receiving.

This game should be a good one on paper. Here’s hoping it’s as good on the field as it is in the matchup. We’ll have this game on BBB TV12 (Comcast Channel 12) for your viewing pleasure. Plus all our streaming platforms: bbbtv12.com, Facebook.com/bbbtv12, Twitter.com/bbbtv12, YouTube.com/bbbtv12, and on BoxCast. You can use your Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV streaming devices by pulling up the BoxCast Channel then searching for BBB Communications. Plus you can always watch us on YouTube on your TV as well.

However, you watch it, we just ask that you thank our sponsors for helping us bring you live high school football each week on BBB TV12.

