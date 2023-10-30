Oak Ridge buying Life Development Center

The City of Oak Ridge is buying the Life Development Center from the Anderson County Board of Education. After some negotiations, the city bought the 12.06 acres on Old Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge for $350,000. The center and its challenge course had already closed before the city began negotiations. Oak Ridge interim City Manager Jack Suggs announced the purchase at a City Council work session Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“The city would like to thank the Anderson County Board of Education and their staff for working with us to keep this land for the public benefit,” Suggs said.

