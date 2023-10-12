Norris Council to meet in Work Session

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Norris, Tennessee, will conduct a workshop on the following date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. for Training on ARPA, SRF, and Other Financial Tools.

This meeting will be held in the Community Building, 20 Chestnut Drive, Norris, Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Norris, will conduct a special council meeting on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on the following topics:

  • Consideration of the First Reading of Ordinance #661, entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Norris, to Amend Title 9, Chapter 4, Mobile Food Vending”
  • Consideration of the First Reading of Ordinance #662, entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Norris, Tennessee, to Amend Title 15 Motor Vehicles, Traffic and Parking, Chapter 6 Parking”
  • Consideration of Setting Date for Public Hearing for Ordinances
  • Consideration of Resolution #18-2023, entitled, “A Resolution Approving an Amended Agreement Between the City of Norris and Charles Adam Ledford for City Manager”

This meeting will be held in the Community Building, 20 Chestnut Drive, Norris. Please contact the City of Norris for more information at (865) 494-7645.

Also, The Norris Municipal Planning Commission will hear from the public on November 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Norris Community Building on the proposed amendments to the Norris Subdivision Regulations. The proposed amended document can be viewed at the Norris City Office or at www.CityOfNorris.com

