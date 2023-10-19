Nellie McDonald, 96, Oliver Springs

Nellie McDonald, age 96, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Nellie was born on May 10, 1927, and married the love of her life, Glenn on August 2, 1946 and later extended her family with two lovely daughters, 6 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Together, they attended New Springs Church of God of Prophecy in Oliver Springs. Nellie was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker who will be remembered for her excellent cooking. She was an avid crocheter.

Nellie is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Glenn McDonald; parents, Ira D. Cooke and Evelyn Horton Cooke; many brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her daughters, Glynda McDonald of Powell, Judi Noe and her husband, Larry of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Deborah Cantrell of Oak Ridge, Rebekah Davis and husband Kevin of Oak Ridge, Annelle Barbarito and husband Anthony of Oliver Springs, David Glenn Noe and wife Elisha of Knoxville, Darrick Noe of Jonesboro; great-grandchildren, Andrew Kirkpatrick of Oak Ridge, Raven Cantrell of Birmingham, Alabama, Shelton Davis of Knoxville, Devin Davis of Oak Ridge, Marcus Knaff of Oliver Springs, Micah Knaff of Oak Ridge, Cadence Noe of Knoxville; great-great-grandchildren, Kingston and London Davis of Knoxville; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Patriot Hills Assisted Living in Oak Ridge for the love and care shown to Nellie.

Visitation will be from 3-4 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 4 pm with Pastor Larry Noe (son-in-law and Pastor of Clinton Church of God of Prophecy) officiating. Burial and graveside service will be at 11 am on Monday, October 23, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the McDonald family. www.sharpfh.com.

