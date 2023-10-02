Nell Johnson, 89

No one loves you like your mother and we had one of the absolute best moms a person could ask for. Nell Johnson, our mom, died September 25th after an 89-year life filled with love, generosity, and great cheer. She had so many friends and was a well-loved member of the community.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Johnson, her daughter Kim Johnson, her parents Charles and Vurla Barnes, and her siblings Ron Barnes, Sandra Laurent, and Sally Young. She is survived by her sister Mary Jane Barry, her children Gloria Johnson, Chuck Johnson and wife Sheri, son-in-law Martin Rouser, and grandsons Andrew Rouser, Spencer Rouser, Cameron Johnson, and Landen Johnson.

We will miss our long talks, our day trips, trips to visit out-of-state friends/family, and family time.

Both of our parents taught us lessons and values that we hold dear still today. Growing up, we learned quickly that we treated people with respect and care — regardless of who they were, where they lived, or how much money their family had.

She was always our loving and supportive mom, but she would care for any adult or child, who came through our door, played in our yard, or befriended her children. She also loved her furry friends. We joked about her “petting zoo”, as it was not unusual for her to have 7-8 dogs, 4-5 birds, a cat or 2, and even a rabbit.

That’s who she was. That concern for others left a big imprint on us and inspired us all of our lives. Mom taught us to stand up for our beliefs, to work hard for your goals, and to think for ourselves.

A mother’s love is a powerful gift to a child — and one that she kept giving her entire life.

With all our hearts, we miss you already, Mom.

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the M.S. Society or AC ARF (Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation.) Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...