Nelda Jane Adcock, Coalfield

Nelda Jane Adcock age 85 of Coalfield passed away peacefully at her home on October 27, 2023.

She was born on July 28, 1938, in Robbins, TN. When she met the love of her life, David. They immediately fell in love and married just 3 months later and had been married for 67 years. She worked as a nurse at Harriman Hospital for 33 years and after her retirement enjoyed (raising) her grandchildren.

Nelda was of strong Christian faith and a devoted child of God. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ruben Burchfield Sr and Hattie Jones Burchfield

Brother: Homer Burchfield Sr. and wife Alene Scalf Burchfield

Brother: Kenneth Burchfield

Brother-in-law: Herbert Nantz

Nephews: Josh Burchfield and Homer Burchfield Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband David Adcock

Son: Mike Adcock and wife Teresa

Brother Ruben Burchfield Jr and wife Sharla

Sister: Betty Burchfield Nantz

Granddaughter: Latosha

Grandson: James Adcock and wife Christina

Great Grandchildren: Kaylee, Brooke, Joliann, Uriah, Saban

Nieces: Kim Nantz, Karen Nantz, Hazel Burchfield & Larry Kidwell, Brenda (Donny) England

Nephews: Donald (Cheryl) Burchfield, Jeff (Etta) Burchfield, Steve (Leann) Burchfield

Johnny Burchfield

Several other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs, TN on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 12-1:30 pm with funeral to be held at 1:30 pm officiated by Pastor Garvin Walls and Kenny Raines. Interment following funeral at Adcock Cemetery in Coalfield, TN.

