Nelda Jane Adcock, Coalfield

Nelda Jane Adcock age 85 of Coalfield passed away peacefully at her home on October 27, 2023.
She was born on July 28, 1938, in Robbins, TN. When she met the love of her life, David. They immediately fell in love and married just 3 months later and had been married for 67 years. She worked as a nurse at Harriman Hospital for 33 years and after her retirement enjoyed (raising) her grandchildren.
Nelda was of strong Christian faith and a devoted child of God. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ruben Burchfield Sr and Hattie Jones Burchfield
Brother: Homer Burchfield Sr. and wife Alene Scalf Burchfield
Brother: Kenneth Burchfield
Brother-in-law: Herbert Nantz
Nephews: Josh Burchfield and Homer Burchfield Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband David Adcock
Son: Mike Adcock and wife Teresa
Brother Ruben Burchfield Jr and wife Sharla
Sister: Betty Burchfield Nantz
Granddaughter: Latosha
Grandson: James Adcock and wife Christina
Great Grandchildren: Kaylee, Brooke, Joliann, Uriah, Saban
Nieces: Kim Nantz, Karen Nantz, Hazel Burchfield & Larry Kidwell, Brenda (Donny) England
Nephews: Donald (Cheryl) Burchfield, Jeff (Etta) Burchfield, Steve (Leann) Burchfield
Johnny Burchfield
Several other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs, TN on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 12-1:30 pm with funeral to be held at 1:30 pm officiated by Pastor Garvin Walls and Kenny Raines. Interment following funeral at Adcock Cemetery in Coalfield, TN.
