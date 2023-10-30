Nathan Hickey, Kingston

Nathan Hickey, age 81, of Kingston, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born October 8, 1942, in Roane County and was a 1960 graduate of Midway High School. After graduating from high school he joined the United States Air Force. He served his country proudly and became an Air Policeman. In 1961 he received his Air Policeman certification from the USAF Technical School. Nathan was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid Midway & UT Vols sports fan.  Nathan had a great personality and was recognized with an award as one of Roane County Treasures. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his many friends. Nathan retired as a Laborer for TVA and was a member of the Laborers’ International Union 818 in Knoxville. He was also a member of The American Legion Post 110. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Grace Hickey; brothers, Ralph Hickey Jr., Hugh Hickey, and Ross Hickey; sister, Faye Hickey.

SURVIVORS

Loving Children                                  Larry Moore of Kingston

                                                            Curtis Moore & wife, Deborah of Kingston

                                                            Phyllis Langley & husband, Randy of Kingston

                                                            Darlene Ray & husband, Larry of North Carolina

                                                            Patricia Pannell & husband, Bob of Kingston

Grandchildren                                     Audrey Moore Ingram, Andy Moore, Amanda Langley,

Lindsey Scheper, Vanessa Ray, Allen Ray, Zachary Pannell,

Zane Pannell, Lance England

Great-grandchildren                           Drake, Addison, Billy, Anna, Campbell, Abigail, Connor, Ginny,

Archer, Ayla, Hunter, Holt

Sisters                                                Ester Plemons of Lenoir City

Ann Stephens of Oak Ridge

Special Friends                                  Darlene Edgemon Oran, Paul Colyer, Larry & Travis Tilley,

Russell Langley, Bob Flowers, Wanda Brummitt,

Cecil & Wayne Waldroup, John Narramore

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members & friends

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with Pastor Andy Moore officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Roane County Honor Guard, c/o Jim Rhyne, 346 Gallaher Rd, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

