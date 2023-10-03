Mike Randolph, Oak Ridge

Mr. Mike Randolph, 69, of Oak Ridge passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge on October 2, 2023. He was a member of Emory Gap Missionary Baptist Church. Mike was a US Army Veteran and was a retired Police Officer after 33 years of services. He loved to play X-Box with his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph & Ruth Randolph.

Brother: Larry Randolph.

He is survived by his wife: Pauline Freeman Randolph.

Three daughters & sons-in-law: Paula Ann Randolph, Michele Elizabeth Adcok & Stephen, and Samutha Ruth Golonka & Ted.

Brother: Jerry Lynn Randolph.

Ten grandchildren: Chandler Powell, Sebastian Randolph, Carter Powell, Chadwyck Randolph, Cristopher Powell, Erin ~ Leigh Wilson, Jaxson Golonka, Jade Golonka, Aria Golonka, and Jocelyn Golonka.

Many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Robert Laymance officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Mike Randolph during this difficult time.

