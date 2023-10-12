Michael Damian Green, Rockwood

Michael Damian Green, age 27 of Rockwood, passed away on October 5, 2023. He was born on October 8, 1995, in Oak Ridge, TN. He liked to fish and play video games. Damian was a great athlete, including being a state-champion wrestler. He also enjoyed playing and watching football. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: James F. Latham, Mike Fee, Charlotte Fee; great grandparents: Betty Ratliff, Sally Howard Latham, Bob Ratliff, Thomas R. Latham, Melvin Waldo, and Mollie Waldo. He is survived by:

Father: James “Jimmy” Latham (Cindy)

Mother: Shawna Green

Grandpaw: Harold “Willard” Green

Grandparents: Grace Couch, Lloyd Webb

Sisters: Lacey Latham, Caylin Latham, Whitley Steele, Ashley McRee, and Lexi Latham

Brothers: Preston Ruiz, Tredan Latham, and Jonathan Dills

Niece: Amari Green, Mariah Green, Erity Dills

and several aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends

Special Friends: Tommy Allgood, Ethan Center, Hagen Steelman, Preston Whitmire, Drew Whitmire, Luke Whitmire, Jason Wilcox, Tyler Baker

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 16, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET. A graveside service will be held afterwards in the Swan Pond Cemetery in the Swan Pond Community of Harriman. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Michael Damian Green.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...