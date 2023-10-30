Melissa Ann Brys, Oliver Springs

Melissa Ann Brys, age 51, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan Keith Brys.

She is survived by her mother, Brenda Johnson; children: Carrie Brys and fiancé Henry Taylor, Megan Brys, Luke Brys, Adam (Tara) Phillips, and Rylee Phillips; fiancé, Chris Philips; grandchildren: Colton Taylor, Lilly Taylor, Myia Freels, Maverick Brys, Sawyer Jackson, Jaxon Brys, Henry Phillips, and Ian Phillips; siblings, Leslie (Lynn) Sexton, Chris (Glenda) Sexton, and Danae (Dylan) Johnson; aunts: Shelia (Howard) Moon and Sandy Humphrey; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Melissa enjoyed riding motorcycles and side by side with her fiancé, Chris, and her family. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially working on her farm. Everyone who knew Melissa knew her to be the life of the party.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 30, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 7:00.

