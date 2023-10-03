Melinda Michelle Cates, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood

Melinda Michelle Cates, age 51 of Knoxville, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Knoxville. She was born on May 5, 1972. Melinda was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She cared for others more than herself and was always compassionate and showed empathy towards everyone. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, and most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids. She worked as an R.N. in the healthcare industry for many years. She loved tulips, as her favorite color was purple. Her favorite song was “Any Man of Mine” by Shania Twain. She is preceded in death by her mother: Shirley Nichols, and grandmother: Maggie Behimer. She is survived by:

Sons: Shawn Cates (Tianna), and Jeremy Cates

Grandchildren: Piper Cates, Emma Stage, Mason Cates, Trinity Cates, Shadow Cates, Blakely Marshall, Makenzie Evans, and Kiara Caldwell

Best Friends: Madison Strader & Patricia Medzie

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 2:30-4:30 pm ET at Evans Mortuary. A memorial service will follow with Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

