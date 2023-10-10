Matthew Jay Harmon, Clinton

Matthew Jay Harmon of Clinton, TN passed away from a heart attack on October 6, 2023.

All who knew Matthew knew he had a big heart, a wonderful sense of humor, and a smile that would light up the room. He kept everyone laughing and was great with people.

He was an animal lover who would save mice and feed stray cats. His dog, Nikki, was one of the greatest loves of his life. She’ll miss him dearly. We know he loved Jesus and that he’s in heaven with his grandparents (Bob & Joanne Williams and Faye Harmon) along with many other loved ones. We can strive for peace and comfort by knowing this isn’t a forever goodbye.

There are no words to describe how much his family will miss him: father Larry Harmon and stepmother Teri; mother Karen Herrell and stepfather Craig; sister Stephanie Manning and brother-in-law Ryan (nephew Desmond); sister Olivia Herrell; stepbrother Matt Herrell (Tory & children); stepbrother Jason Herrell (Angel & children); stepsister Kristen Herrell (Tyler & children); girlfriend Amber Davis; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was loved by all who knew him.

Services will be held at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, TN on Thursday, October 12. Visitation from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Reverend Steve Harmon will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Matthew’s name to Anderson County Animal Shelter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...