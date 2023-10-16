Mark Anthony Boyd, Clinton

Mark Anthony Boyd, age 63 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Mark started his career as a firefighter and retired as a State Fire Marshall. Mark enjoyed playing music and loved being around his friends and family.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, James and Brenda Boyd.

Mark is survived by sons, Jonathan Boyd and wife Susan, and Matthew Boyd and wife Renee; Their mother, Penny Boyd; Grandchildren, Isaiah, Samantha, Nathan, Leland, and Mylie Boyd; Sister, Stephanie Hammett and husband Charles; Nephews, Dalton and Garrett Hammett; Great Nephew, Jack Hammett.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 16, 2023, from 5-7 PM in the chapel of Mott Mckamey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Tony Brock officiating. The graveside service will be on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 11 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

