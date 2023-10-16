Marjorie “Marge” Blankenship, 93

Marjorie “Marge” Blankenship, age 93, went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 13, 2023. Marge was born in 1929 in the mining town of Fidelity, also known as Shoopman, Kentucky. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, where she was involved in many of the church’s activities throughout the years. Marge was an elementary school teacher for 40 years, teaching in Ohio and Kentucky before spending the last 29 years of her career at Norwood Elementary School in Oliver Springs. Marge gloriously touched and affected many of her students’ lives and in return, they loved her dearly.

Marge was preceded in death by beloved husband, Andrew “Jack” Blankenship; parents, John L. Phillips & Louanna Smith Phillips; and brother, James Elbert Phillips. Survivors include daughter, Jonna Wood & husband, Randy; granddaughter, Ashley Underwood & husband, Kevin; great-granddaughter, Elise Underwood; sisters, Cordelia “Dee” Jones and Gretta Lawson; several nieces & nephews; and many other relatives, friends & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, Marge requested donations be made to the Central Baptist Church Caring Center at www.orcbc.org/ or 130 Providence Rd. Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 9-10 am Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 10 am with Susan Tatum officiating. Interment will be held at 11 am Thursday at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

