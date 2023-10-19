Margaret Clouse, 97, Oak Ridge

Margaret Clouse, 97, passed away on October 18, 2023, in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born on February 16, 1926, in Benton, Tennessee, to the late William M. Gamble and Lucy Mae Guinn Gamble.

Margaret, also known as Margaret Gamble, met her late husband, Frank M. Clouse, in 1946 at a tennis court dance in Oak Ridge TN and they married the following May. She had 5 children, all boys.

Margaret was a beloved member of her community. She attended Etowah High School and later earned an Associate Degree from Tennessee Wesleyan College. Margaret dedicated many years of her life to her career, retiring from the US Department of Energy in 1986.

Margaret was a long-time member of the New Life Church of The Nazarene in Oak Ridge TN. She sang in the choir and served as an assistant pianist for more than 30 years.

Margaret will be remembered for her loving nature and her devotion to her family. She is survived by her four sons, Frank, William, Mark, and Brian, as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, William M. Gamble, her mother, Lucy Mae Guinn Gamble, her brother, Jack London Gamble, her sister, Louise Gamble, and her son, Ronald David Clouse.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will take place on October 21, 2023, from 6-8 PM at the New Life Church of The Nazarene in Oak Ridge, TN. The services will be held at the church on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM followed by a graveside service at the Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

The Mott-McKamey Funeral Home, located at 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Margaret Clouse will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

