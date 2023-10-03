Man killed in Andover Circle shooting identified 

Brad Jones 2 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (October 3, 2023) – On Monday, October 2, 2023, at approximately 12:04 

a.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a shooting on Andover Circle. Upon arrival, officers 

located a male, Gavin West, 21, of Maryville, suffering from a gunshot wound. West succumbed 

to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police Department responded and began investigating the 

homicide. West’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.  

The investigation is ongoing. No other information will be released at this time. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

The Norris Community Library will be closed for renovations

The Norris Community Library will be closed for renovations October 30th through November 13th during …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: