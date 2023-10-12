Luther “Luke” Jackson, Oakdale

Mr. Luther “Luke” Jackson, 84, of Oakdale passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by two sons: Jay Jackson and Ray Jackson.

Parents: Jake & Fannie Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Carolyn Jackson.

Son: Ronnie Jackson.

Brother: Bobby Jackson.

Four grandchildren: Kevin Jackson, Maceny & husband Brad Richardson, Emma Jackson, and Owen Jackson.

Great grandchildren Raelynn, Ryleigh, and Rainey Richardson.

Along with many friends and loved ones.

The family will honor his wishes of cremation and no service will be held.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Luther Jackson during this time.

