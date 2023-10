Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad, 36, Oak Ridge passed away on September 30, 2023.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Saint Mary’s Parish- Oak Ridge. The family will receive friends at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home from 4:30-7 PM.

