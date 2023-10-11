Lt. Col. Robert T. “Bob” Green, 90

Lt. Col. Robert T. “Bob” Green, age 90, Retired USAF, took his final flight on October 7, 2023. He lived a full, 90-year life starting in Detroit, Michigan. As a young child, Bob’s parents moved to Columbus, Mississippi. He graduated from Lee High School and Mississippi State College where he was a member of the ROTC and earned an accounting degree. Bob served in the USAF as a navigator on SAC B-52’s & later for the 134th refueling group in the ANG, accumulating 21 service years. He owned his own CPA accounting firm, working for over 30 years in Oak Ridge, TN. After his second retirement, Bob relocated to Seymour, TN. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of Faith Lodge #756 F&AM, Oak Ridge Bodies of the York Rite & the Shriners Kerbela Temple, where he was a past potentate. In his last years, Bob reveled in philanthropic giving, all while fighting a 25-year battle with prostate cancer.

Bob was preceded in death by parents, Durwood G. & Louella R. Green; wife, Patricia C Green; daughters, Nancy L. Green & Abby G. Glover; granddaughter, Dawn Marie Riggs; & great-granddaughter, Haley Kate Green. Survivors include daughter, Melinda York of Charleston, SC; son, Robert T. Green, Jr (Lisa) of Oak Ridge, TN; son-in-law, Walter Glover of Lancing, TN; grandchildren, Ashley Rose Martin, Robert Austin Green (Amber), Emily Lynn Green & Amanda Van Norstran; special friends, Mike & Cathy Dennis, Greg & MaryAnn Lach, & Ron & Debbie Moody.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children at shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving or a charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, October 13, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Andy Tentoni and Faith Lodge officiating. Interment and military honors will be held at 1 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Piney Grove Cemetery in Steens, MS. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

