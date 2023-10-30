Loretta Gail Foust, Clinton

Loretta Gail Foust, Age 71 passed away peacefully at her home in Clinton, TN on Friday, October 27, 2023, after a valiant 8-year battle with cancer.

Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Mary York; her grandson, Noah Kody Casey; and her sister, Connie March.

She is survived by, son, Jeffery York (Stacey); daughter, Jody Casey (David), grandchildren, Aaron York, Andrew York, and Amber York; sisters, Wanda Roberts, Roberta Henderson (Chuck), Vicki Peace (Paul Wilder), a host of extended family and many, many dear friends.

Loretta loved her family; however, her grandchildren occupied a special place in her heart – and those grandbabies loved their Mamaw! Loretta was an avid reader and enjoyed Sunday drives which usually included a stop at her favorite bookstore, McKay’s. When she wasn’t cruising around town, you could find her at home, watching classic TV or British mysteries, quilting, debating the latest political climate, or entering yet another Publisher’s Clearing House giveaway. Whatever the case, it was clear, Loretta’s home was always the place to be!

A Memorial Service in honor of Loretta will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. All are invited to attend and share their favorite memory or special story of Ms. Loretta. Please come as you are, Loretta would want each of you to be comfortable.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Ms. Loretta Gail Foust.

