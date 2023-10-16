Loretta B. Crowe, Clinton

Loretta B. Crowe, age 75 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at her home following a period of declining health. Loretta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved collecting pictures, singing, and loved to talk. She had many friends. Loretta will be dearly missed by everyone.

“Rest In Peace Mom We Love You”

Born in Andersonville, Tennessee on August 1, 1948, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Bonnie Lee Elliott Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Junior Rose, and 2nd husband Fred Crowe; sisters, Mary Chapman, Betty Bailey, Patricia Childress; brother, Leo Bell; grandchildren, Baby Angel and Isaac.

Loretta is survived by her sons, Freddie Crowe and wife Samantha, Scotty Crowe and wife Elizabeth, Doug Rose and fiancé Dawn Wall; her daughters, Lynn Crowe and fiancé Scott Hensley, Sue Lindsay and husband Mickey; sisters, Geraldine Wilkerson and husband Curtis, Louise Grisham; brothers, Potsie Bell and wife Pauline, Ed Bell, and special friend Krisy Riddic and other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Crowe family on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Lone Mountain Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN with Rev. Eddie Childress officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Loretta B. Crowe.

