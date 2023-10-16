Local officials visit SMR Clinch River site

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Some of the contingency of officials who recently visited the SMR Clinch River Site are pictured at the bridge at the entrance to the Clinch River Site.  Pictured, from left, are: Andy Wallace and Jerry Shattuck, Anderson County Economic Development; County Commissioner Stephen Verran, TVA Senior Vice President Bob Deacy, County Commissioner Anthony Allen, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, County Commissioner Denise Palmer, Property Assessor Johnny Alley, County Commissioner Josh Anderson, and Anderson County Emergency Management Agency Director Brice Kidwell.

OAK RIDGE – Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank recently coordinated with the Tennessee Valley Authority to accompany a contingent of local economic development officials, county commissioners, and the county’s Emergency Management Agency director on a visit to the small modular reactor site, along the Clinch River, at the former location of the Clinch River Breeder Reactor Project in Roane County.

Members of the Anderson County Economic Development Association’s Board of Directors and seven members of the Anderson County Commission, along with Mayor Frank and EMA Director Brice Kidwell, toured the Clinch River Nuclear Site on September 22nd.

Officials received a briefing at the entrance of the site to understand the overall site, road and bridge enhancements, and other infrastructure improvements. They also viewed the proposed location for the reactors. Their visit concluded with a presentation by TVA’s Bob Deacy, senior vice president, and Caitlin Moffitt, strategic consultant for the Clinch River Nuclear Project. The officials also engaged in a robust question-and-answer period.

Photo Submitted: TVA’s Senior Vice-President Bob Deacy, left, walks the delegation through a description of the site and the SMR proposal as Commissioner Stephen Verran looks on. 

The planned Clinch River site could house the first next-generation small nuclear reactor on the TVA power grid. An SMR is any nuclear reactor that generates about 300 megawatts or less of electricity, according to information from TVA. TVA is working in conjunction with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation in Canada, and Synthos Green Energy in Poland, to finance and design a small modular reactor (SMR).

“We are very appreciative of the team at TVA for the tour, and most especially the briefing,” Mayor Frank said. “I personally was very interested in the briefing where we learned more about some of the advantages TVA holds in the advancement to clean safe nuclear energy, namely TVA’s success in obtaining Early Site Permit for one or more small modular reactors, and also the proximity to DOE’s Oak Ridge Reservation and our skilled local workforce. We also learned about the technology collaboration agreement (TCA) signed by TVA, Ontario Power Generation, and Synthos Green Energy to collaborate in shaping a standard design for GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy’s BWRX-300.  Ontario Power Generation is participating in the design for deployment in Canada; TVA is participating for deployment in the Valley; and Synthos is participating for deployment in Poland.” 

“This is an exciting time in nuclear energy advancement. It is especially exciting that our state and region are a part of technology advancements to make sure we meet the energy needs of tomorrow. Whether we’re talking about keeping heat on in freezing temperatures, keeping our hospitals running, or economic development that keeps us working, it all requires we have the energy to meet these needs.”  

