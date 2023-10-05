Lewis Lee Whitt, 76

Lewis Lee Whitt, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

He was originally from West Virginia, was a coal miner, liked to fish, and was an avid churchgoer.

Lewis is preceded in death by his parents Tony and Jessie Whitt; brothers Paul, Jimmy, and Billy; and sister Anita Whitt; and best friend Billy Wheat.

He is survived by his wife Bessie Whitt; son Jerry Whitt.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Acres officiating.

A graveside service will be held at Poplar Creek Cemetery following the funeral service.



Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Whitt family.

