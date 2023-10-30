Laura Lea Wolfe, Knoxville

Laura Lea Wolfe, age 41, of Knoxville, TN passed away on October 24, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born in Oak Ridge on November 1st, 1981. She was a graduate of Oakdale High School where she enjoyed playing clarinet in band. She then graduated from Roane State Community College where she made the Deans list. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and her cats. She is preceded in death by her father Brian Cochran, Grandparents Henry and Polly Powell and Elbert “Bud” Cochran.

Survivors include:

Husband: Tim Wolfe of Knoxville, TN

Mother: Becky Cochran of Harriman, TN

Sister: Jessica (Kyle) Bird of Oakdale, TN

Grandmother: Oma Cochran of Oakdale, TN

Aunt: Rhonda Cochran of Oakdale, TN

Uncle: Bruce (Vickie) Cochran of Crossville, TN

Nephew and Neice: Callen and Sara Bird of Oakdale, TN

And several other family members.

The family will have a memorial visitation on Friday, November 3rd, 2023, from 3 pm-4 pm. A memorial service will be held at 4 pm with Pastor Tim Shelton officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Laura Lea Wolfe.

