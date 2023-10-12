Knoxville Museum of Art adds new board member

The Knoxville Museum of Art recently welcomed eight new members to its board of trustees, which helps to set policy, ensure funding, and oversee management of the museum.

The new members are: Scott Bird, partner and chief operating officer, MoxCar Marketing + Communications; Judy Doyle, KMA Guild Co-chair; Rob Heller, CEO, Centeur LLC; Kay and Larry Leibowitz, community volunteers; Susana Navarro, president and CEO, Navarro Inc.; and Gail Van Hoozier, KMA Guild Co-chair have joined the board for three-year terms.

“With the reopening of our enhanced permanent exhibition, ‘Higher Ground: A Century of the Visual Arts in Tennessee’ on Nov. 3, engaging rotating exhibitions and a full slate of events that will both entertain and educate, it’s an exciting time for the Knoxville Museum of Art,” Board Chair Taylor Wortham said. “We appreciate the dedication of time and talent from all of our committed board members and volunteers.”

The board is led by Wortham; Louis Gauci, chair-elect; Rob Heller, secretary; and Julia A. Bentley, treasurer and immediate past chair.

Board members include Moody Altamimi, Samma Harper Bromley, Melissa Burleson, Natalie Davis Dowling, Lynne Lawson Fugate, Carter Thomas Griffin, Kitsy Hartley, Kelly L. Headden, Deborah G. Jones, Molly Joy, Tammy Kaousias, Matt Kaye, Reneé Kesler, Sheryl Linck, Karen Mann, Angela Masini, John V. McBride, Leslie Parent, Michael Rodgers, Tiffany Siler, Stephen E. Smith, Derek K. Spratley, Rosalyn Tillman, Mollie Turner, Charles A. Wagner III and Candice Wang Willoughby, along with ex-officio member Stephen W. Bailey; honorary members Barbara W. Bernstein and James L. Clayton; and Executive Director David L. Butler.

