Knoxville Man Leads Morgan County Authorities on Pursuit, Gunfire and Standoff

Sheriff Praises Team of Professionals for Resolution without Injuries

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter announced this morning that a major incident Thursday night was resolved without injury. Floyd Allen Dalton Jr, age 51, of Knoxville was first reported as a reckless driver from the Sonic Restaurant in Wartburg at approximately 10 pm Thursday night. After striking a Wartburg Police Officer vehicle driven by Captain Michael Cox, a high-speed pursuit began for Dalton in his 1999 Dodge truck. During the pursuit Dalton began firing at pursuing officers. The pursuit proceeded into the New River area nearing the Anderson County line. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, THP Aviation Unit and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office joined in the incident along with Morgan County Sheriff’s officials: Drug Investigator CJ Porter, Deputy Jim George, Deputy Cory Pryor, Deputy Travis Wheat, and Deputy Chris Martin. The pursuit ended after Dalton’s vehicle became stuck, and he exited the vehicle on foot into the woods, pursued by officials. Dalton then fired upon deputies again where an exchange took place. After several minutes it was the calm counsel of Deputy David Ayers who was able to communicate with Dalton into surrender after he had threatened suicide. Dalton was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Detention Facility. Drug Investigator CJ Porter is leading the investigation of the incident. The incident is still under investigation and charges are to be announced later today. As standard procedure and protocol would require, we have through the night and will continue throughout the day, be in constant contact with the 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office and his team of professionals. All inquiries going forward will need to be made through General Johnson’s Office.

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said, “We are thankful no one was injured in this incident. It had the makings of it, but with the careful considerations of the public and proper necessary actions of all involved, we were able to peacefully take Dalton into custody. Deputy Ayers is to be commended for his calm counsel to resolve this matter. Additionally, we appreciate the assistance and support of THP and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Morgan County 911 Center and dispatchers. These partners remain steadfast in their response and assistance to this office and Morgan County anytime they are called upon to do so.”

*Incident details are subject to change or be amended throughout the ongoing investigation.

