Kingston City Council and Water Board Recap from October Meeting

During the Kingston City Council meeting last night, Kingston council members decided to purchase new firearms for the police department at a cost of around $15,000.

City Manager David Boling stated that the Kentucky Street interchange with I-40 should get lights back on in the next few weeks, as parts have now arrived to replace some of the tall lights that have been out for some time now. Rockwood Electric Utility will complete the work when the lights come in.

During the water board portion of their meeting that Council sits on as water board members, a resident came before the water board to ask on the timing of sewer charges to residents who live beside where sewer lines run, and according to state law, would be charged for the service even though they were not connected. This has been an ongoing issue with the Kingston water board for some time now. An update last night from city manager David Boling stated that at this time no fees will be charged to any residents who do not have sewer hooked up even though the line does run in front of their property. He stated there may be some new legislation coming out next year when the legislature convenes that may or may not have an impact on whether these charges will be forthcoming or not.

