Kenneth Freeman, Ten Mile (formerly of Oakdale)

Mr. Kenneth Freeman, 79, of Ten Mile, formerly of Oakdale, passed away, on October 8, 2023, at home.  He was a very motivational person and loved working on his tracker. He loved his dogs, especially Bubba.

He was predeceased by his wife: Mattie Underwood Freeman.

Parents: Easley & Edith Freeman.

He is survived by four daughters: Melissa Gallaher, Debbie Cox, Elizabeth Ryans, and Lisa Hudson.

Brother & sister-in-law: Chris & Carol Freeman

Seven grandchildren: Kyle, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Hunter, Emily, Jason, and Leslie.

Nine great-grandchildren: Jazzilynn, Matthew, Ofira, Brielle, Bentley, Stella, Levi, Sophia, and Serenity. 

Two nieces: Chrissy and Denise.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kenneth Freeman.

