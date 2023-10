Judith Meacham Carson, age 85 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at her home.

Born in Paducah, Kentucky on June 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Aubry and Myree Jean Meacham. Judith attended the Chapel on the Hill in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and was a retired instructor at the University of Illinois.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Judith Meacham Carson.

