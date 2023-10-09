Joyce Anne Morris, 78

Joyce Anne Morris, age 78, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born October 31, 1944, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, to Damon Gilbert and Iva Ann Lyttle.

In 1956, the family including brothers, Damon Gilbert II & James Robert, moved to Lake City, Tennessee. After graduating from Hiawassee College, Joyce began a career as a flight attendant with United Airlines in Chicago, Illinois. There she met Mike Morris and they were married on February 2, 1968. Together, they traveled the world, living in many different countries before settling down and starting a family in Oak Ridge, TN in 1972.

One of Joyce’s passions in life was devoting herself to community service, serving as a Girl Scout leader, program director, and interim director of Girls Inc., founding member and inaugural president of Crown Monarch (Girls Inc Auxiliary), co-chair of the Girls Inc. Parade of Trees, and as President of Oak Ridge Gymnastics. Additionally, Joyce worked in the Oak Ridge School System, tutored & volunteered at Willow Brook Elementary, taught classes at the Children’s Museum, served as an Anderson County Literacy Council tutor and program coordinator, and assisted the Contact Helpline. Joyce was also an avid bridge player and member of the Oak Ridge Bridge Association where she ran the tournaments for eleven years. Joyce was recognized for her service to the community, being named the Girls Inc. Volunteer of the Year in 1984, the Girls Inc. Regional Volunteer of the Year in 1998, and the Anderson County Literacy Council Volunteer of the Year in 2007.

Joyce radiated positivity and love, exemplifying selflessness in every deed and interaction. Her enduring legacy, characterized by her benevolence, magnanimity, and vivaciousness extended far beyond her immediate family circle. Above all else Joyce was a dedicated mother and grandmother otherwise known as “Nene” to her grandchildren, who she loved most.

Joyce is survived by husband Mike; daughters, Melissa Williams & husband, Johnnie, of Oak Ridge, and Jennifer Newman & husband, Evan, of Lexington, South Carolina; grandchildren, Jayden Williams, and Kendall and Drew Newman; and niece & nephews, Deborah Lyttle, Damon Lyttle, and Jayme Lyttle.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to all those who provided unwavering support to Joyce through her year-long illness. A heartfelt thank you goes to Pat Aramayo, whose daily visits filled Joyce’s days with hope & joy, and to UT Hospice for their compassionate care during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joyce’s honor to Girls Inc. or your favorite charity.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held from 2-6 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Oak Ridge History Museum (the former Wildcat Den). The family requests guests wear comfortable clothing with fun colors or something that is a reminder of Joyce. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...