Josephine Smith, 97, Rockwood

In loving memory of Josephine Smith, 97, who went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 13, 2023. Josephine was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, an exceptional “Mamaw” and a wonderful, caring friend to many. She was born in Lake City, TN, and served as a great homemaker, lovingly caring for her family in Harriman, TN. She was a faithful member of Child’s Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman, until the decline of her health. Playing cornhole and many other activities at Jamestowne Assisted Living brought much joy to her. She’d tell you she’s been blessed beyond measure, with a thankful heart from God, to have watched her family grow over her lifetime.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Robert “Bob” Smith; parents: Lacy & Martha Adkins; son-in-law: Jerry Goddard; brothers and sisters-in-laws: Charles (Mayadgile) Adkins, William “Billy” (Nola Jean) Adkins, Jesse (Bob) Hamill, Blanch (Burl) Gosnell, Rosa Lee Sumner, Carrie Adkins, Gladys (Pat) Howard

She is survived by:

Daughter: Sherron Goddard

Son: Mike (Carol) Smith

Grandchildren: Kim (Ron) Conaway, Tammy Goddard, Chris (Heather) Smith, and Matthew (Cari) Smith

Great grandchildren: Whitney Summers, Chelsey Stewart (Joe Bryant), Lucas (Courtney) Jolley, Kristen (Taylor) Johnson, Chandler Smith, Cooper Smith, Camden Smith, Palmer Smith, Piper Josephine Smith

Great great grandchildren: Ashton Jolley, Eleanor Keen, Abigail Keen, Charlotte Johnson, Dylan Bryant, and Claire Bryant

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside and interment service will be on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11:00 am ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Josephine A. Smith.

