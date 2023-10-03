Jon Craven, Oakdale

Mr. Jon Craven, 61, of Oakdale passed away on October 1, 2023, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas & Elizabeth Craven.
Brother: Thomas T. Craven, Jr
He is survived by his wife: Carol Huntley Craven.
Son & daughter-in-law: Michael & Megan Craven.
Two daughters & son-in-law: Nicole & Noah Disney, and Heather Stewart.
Brother & sister-in-law: William & Lisa Craven
Two sisters: Debra Zimmermann and Tammy Page.
Five grandchildren: Rylee Milliken, Brighton Stewart, Veda Stewart, Oliver Disney, and Owen Disney.
Along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. The family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 6, 2023, in Pine Orchard cemetery in Oakdale for graveside services.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jon Craven during this difficult time.