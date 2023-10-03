Jon Craven, Oakdale

Mr. Jon Craven, 61, of Oakdale passed away on October 1, 2023, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas & Elizabeth Craven.

Brother: Thomas T. Craven, Jr

He is survived by his wife: Carol Huntley Craven.

Son & daughter-in-law: Michael & Megan Craven.

Two daughters & son-in-law: Nicole & Noah Disney, and Heather Stewart.

Brother & sister-in-law: William & Lisa Craven

Two sisters: Debra Zimmermann and Tammy Page.

Five grandchildren: Rylee Milliken, Brighton Stewart, Veda Stewart, Oliver Disney, and Owen Disney.

Along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. The family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 6, 2023, in Pine Orchard cemetery in Oakdale for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jon Craven during this difficult time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...