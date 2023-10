John Henry Lacy, age 82, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023. He was born November 11, 1940 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Family & friends will meet at 12 pm Friday, October 20, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...