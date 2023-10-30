John David “Jack” McGaugh Jr, 90

John David “Jack” McGaugh, Jr, age 90, died Friday, October 27, 2023. Jack was born June 28, 1933, in Utica, New York. He was preceded in death by parents, John David & Katherine McGaugh; and sons, James Brian and John David McGaugh, III. Survivors include wife of 64 years, Marion “Manaise” Blackstone McGaugh; daughter, Anne Marie McGaugh; brother, Robert “Bob” McGaugh & wife, Ro; sister, Mary Wratton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack had an accomplished career graduating Summa Cum Laude from Syracuse University, where he majored in physics, and completing graduate work at Georgia Tech and Carnegie Tech. Jack had a long career designing nuclear reactors. He worked at the Savannah River plant in North Augusta, SC, Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, PA, and eventually moved his family to 129 Windham Road to work for ACOP.

Jack was involved in numerous community and church organizations. He was a member of and served two terms as Grand Knight at St. Mary’s church and was an usher for many years, he was a member of the B.P.O.E Elks Lodge, TN Right to Life, Romeos, Oak Ridge Community Playhouse, and a founding member for the B-I-L organization.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Vincent De Paul (St. Joseph Food Pantry) Oak Ridge at https://stmarysoakridge.org/, Diocese of Knoxville Priest Retirement Fund at dioknox.org/giving-opportunities, or to the charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 am Saturday, November 4, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, celebrated by his dear friend, Rev. Michael Woods. Interment will follow at 12:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

