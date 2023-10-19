Joann Nelson, 87

Joann Nelson, age 87, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. She was born on April 13, 1936, to the late Lige and Eathel Cantrell Sharp in Lake City, TN. Joann was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed cooking, her flowers, and visiting the mountain. Joann’s love was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid University of Tennessee Basketball and Football fan. In addition to her parents Joann is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ray E Nelson, and sister Janie Douglas.

Survived by:

Daughter…………..Kim Hill

Son…………………..Roger Lewallen wife Debbie

Grandchildren….Sean Hill, Chandler Hill, Autum Hill, Katie Lewallen, and Patty Lewallen-Coar

Brother-in-law….Donnie Douglas

Best Friend……….Judy Yarber

Beloved Cats and a host of other family and friends.

Family and friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM for a Graveside Service. www.holleygamble.com

