Jessie J. Hiserote, 94

Jessie J. Hiserote, age 94, passed away September 30, 2023, at the Groves of Oak Ridge. Jessie was born July 2, 1929, in Swea City, Iowa. She was the fourth of six daughters born to Tollef Clarence Tokheim & Gertrude Payne Tokheim. Jessie married Roger Hiserote in 1948. They lived in Peoria, IL until 2002 when they moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Jessie was an expert seamstress, enjoyed crafts & antiques, and was an active member of her church. After Roger’s retirement, they enjoyed traveling together.

Jessie was preceded in death by husband, Roger Hiserote; son, Craig Hiserote; daughter, Peggy Hiserote; parents, Tollef & Gertrude Tokheim; and three sisters. Survivors include children, Janie Hiserote (Phillip Stumbo) of Oak Ridge, TN, Kim Hiserote (Linda) of Leander, TX, Brian Hiserote (Debbie) of Georgetown, TX, Dana Hiserote of Sherwood, OR, and Kevin Hiserote (Laura) of Peoria, IL; sisters, Kathryn Hall of Madison, WI, and Virginia Fletchall of Ames, IA; 15 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at st.jude.org/donate. A celebration of Jessie’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...