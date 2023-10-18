Jessie Helen Vincent, 88

Jessie Helen Vincent, age 88, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2023. Jessie was born April 20, 1935, in Clinton, TN. She was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict, and a member of Bible Baptist Church in Monteagle, TN. Jessie was a strong and loving mother, raising four children on her own. She went on to become a loving grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all.

Jessie was preceded in death by sister, Loretta Ferguson; and brother, Don Reed. Survivors include children, Robert Marshal & wife, Lynn, Kathy King & husband, Mickey, Inis Matherly & husband, George, and Dan Vincent & wife, Terri; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary Reed and David Reed & wife, Cindy; and many other relatives, friends & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bible Baptist Church at 360 Wells Street, Monteagle, TN 37356 in Jessie’s memory.

The family will receive friends from 11 am-1 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Brother James Taylor officiating. Interment and full military honors will be held at 2 pm Saturday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

