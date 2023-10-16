Jeffrey Lynn Dodd, Harriman

Jeffrey Lynn Dodd, age 44 of Harriman, TN passed away October 12, 2023, in the ICU at Roane Medical Center. He was born on December 3, 1978.

Jeffrey was an avid football card collector, enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, and loved watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Homer & Gertie Brown and Arthur & Marie Dodd; special brother James B. Dodd who was caregiver to him for 18 years.

Jeff leaves behind his loving parents Lynn & Dorene Dodd; daughter Brianna Nichole Lynn Dodd; special friends Derrick Jones and Larry Peters; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Also, thanks for the prayers for Jeff from Rankins Chapel Church and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and Pastor Walls for baptizing Jeff and for the way he would visit with Jeff and his brother James.

Our family is grateful for the compassion and care received from the doctors and nurses at the ER and ICU department at Roane Medical Center. His passing is difficult for the family and friends, but Jeff is at peace now.

The family has chosen cremation, and no services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jeffrey Lynn Dodd.

