Jean Perkins, 88

Ms. Jean Perkins passed away suddenly on Friday, October 27, 2023, at American House in Halls, TN. She was 88.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Pat; daughter, Donna Thomas from Oneida, TN, Rhonda Thompson of Huntsville, TN; son, Harrold Phillips of Williamsburg, KY; and parents, Jessie and Thelma Patterson from Amherst, OH.

She is survived by her daughters, Debby Reasons (Jeff) of Charlotte, NC, and Judy Smith (and late husband, Joe) of Andersonville, TN; sons, Derrick Phillips of Scott County, TN, Jeffery Phillips (Roxanne) of Williamsburg, KY; 21 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

Jean was an avid walker. She loved to read, and she loved her flowers – her favorite one being Impatients, which can bloom under the most difficult conditions.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow. Pastor Charlie Tindell officiating.

The graveside service will be on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida, TN.

Special thank you to the staff at American House Halls for their amazing care and support over the past several months. Additionally, a heartfelt thanks to Zion Hill Baptist Church for all of their prayers and support.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mrs. Jean Perkins.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...