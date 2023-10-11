James Ronald Guthrie, 94, Clinton

James Ronald Guthrie passed away at home on October 9, 2023, he was born in Anderson, AL on August 25, 1929. He was a resident of Clinton, TN, and a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Ronald was a PFC in the United States Army, a veteran of the Korean War, a member of numerous Workers Unions (AFL-CIO) as well as a member of Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons. He was recognized as Chaplain of the Day of the Tennessee State Senate.

During his ministry, he pastored many churches:

First Baptist Church Petros (Petros, TN), Longfield Baptist Church (Rocky Top, TN), Woodland Park Baptist Church (Oak Ridge, TN), Willowbrook Baptist Church (Rocky Top), Union Baptist Church (Morgan County, TN), Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church (Lonsdale; Knoxville, TN), Middle Creek Baptist Church (Coalfield, TN) and was the Interim pastor for First Baptist Church Oakdale (Oakdale, TN).

He is preceded in death by, parents Lonnie Guthrie and Gladys McConnell Parrish; brothers Hollis Guthrie, David Guthrie, and Layton Guthrie and granddaughter-in-law; Dana Fox.

Ronald is survived by; wife of 69 years Lorene Guthrie; children Jamie Fox (daughter), Sonya (daughter) and Kerry (son-in-law) Sizemore; grandchildren Brian Fox (grandson), Carmen (granddaughter) and Luis (grandson-in-law) Quintana Fox, Ashley (granddaughter) and Nick (grandson in law) Averwater, Kara (granddaughter) and Ian (grandson in law) Howle; great-grandchildren Annabelle and Asher Quintana Fox, Presley, and Arden Averwater.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm with funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 10:30 and go in funeral procession to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 am interment.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

