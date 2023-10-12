James Franklin Latham Sr, Rockwood

Mr. James Franklin Latham Sr, age 65 of Rockwood, passed away on October 5, 2023. He was born on November 24, 1957, in Rockwood. He liked to fish, play cards, horseshoes, and watching NASCAR. He is preceded in death by his dad: Thomas R Latham; mom: Sally Ann Howard Latham; brother: Gary Wayne Latham; granny: Amanda May Monday Latham; nephew: Richard Glen Latham; and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by:

3 Sons: Revis “Raven” Latham, James Franklin Latham II “Jimmy” (Cindy), and Thomas Christopher Latham

Grandkids: Caylin Latham, Tredan Latham, Whitley Steele, Paxton Stanley, Lacey Latham, Cody Latham, Alissa Latham, Diesel Latham

Several great grandkids

Brothers: Thomas Latham (Kathy), Charles Latham

and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 16, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Franklin Latham Sr.

