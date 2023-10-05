James A Prince, 92

On October 2, 2023, we lost James A Prince, (aka Jim, Dad, Papa, JP), a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, animal whisperer, jokester, pool player, book reader, travel-loving icon of a man. He would have been 93 on October 21st. He told the best stories, loved the outdoors and ALL animals. He served in the Navy as a medic. He taught and coached at Powell High, Halls Elementary, and retired from Adrian Burnett Elementary as their principal. He was known and loved by many! His favorite hobbies were adopting cats and dogs from Union County Animal Shelter, walking his acres, planting flowers, trees, and bushes everywhere, and reading a good book under the shade tree with his animals around him. We are beyond blessed and grateful for all the years we had with him and only wish we had many more.

He is survived by a large, loving family: Margaret Prince; Susan Prince; Jay Prince; Christopher (Meredith) Prince, Luke and Henry; William (Amanda) Schaefer Jr., Mylee; Susan Watkins (Rodger Mize), Grace and Ella; Lacy (Scott) Anderson, Bryson, Brody and Cash; Joshua Moore (Aleyxs Barton), Maverick along with numerous dogs and cats.

We will celebrate his life on Sunday, October 15 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at the Corryton Community Center located at 9331 Davis Dr, Corryton, TN, 37721.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Union County Animal Shelter as this shelter held a special place in his heart. Mailing address: PO Box 625, Maynardville, TN, 37807. 865-992-7969

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Prince family.

