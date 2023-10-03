Jackie Lee Seiber, Oliver Springs

Jackie Lee Seiber, 74, of Oliver Springs went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2023. Jackie was a retired member of Local 917 Operating Engineers and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jackie enjoyed spoiling his dog Max, showing his classic truck, and meeting new friends through the Fast N Classy Car Club.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Betty Seeber, brother Danny Seeber, and sister Gloria Siterlet.

Jackie is survived by his wife Naomi Seiber, son Dwain Seiber of Harriman, daughter Janet Hawkins and husband Bobby of Kingston, grandsons: Tyler Phillips and wife Katie of Mt. Juliet, Brent Seiber of Harriman, and Jacob Phillips of Kingston, brother Harvey Jr. Seeber and wife Donna of Toledo, sisters Shirley Yoho of Oliver Springs, and Brenda Brandt of Kingston.

The family will be receiving friends at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be at Indian Creek Cemetery on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 12:00 PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Seiber family. www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...