Hugh Ray Morford, Rockwood

Mr. Hugh Ray Morford, age 85 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 1, 1939, in Michigan. He was a member of the New Vision Word of Faith Church in Rockwood where he faithfully attended until his last Sunday. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, woodworking, going to Wal-Mart, and cooking. He is preceded in death by his wife: Patsy Morford; parents: Leland and Violet Morford; stepchildren: Suzy Phillips, and Johnny Phillips, and 15 siblings. He is survived by:

Sons: Matthew Morford, Kenneth Morford, Jeff Morford, Richard Morford, Mark Morford

Step Children: Debra Ging, Cheryl Kuban, Cindy Hill, Greg Phillips, and Gilbert Phillips

Grandchildren: Kristian Morford, Shawn Morford, Stephen Morford, Vanessa Morford, and several others

and several nieces, nephews, and other family members, friends, and church family

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at the New Vision Word of Faith Church in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside and interment services will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Hugh Ray Morford.

