Heather Jenkins Named Principal of Linden Elementary

Oak Ridge, Tenn. – Heather Jenkins, who has served as interim principal of Linden Elementary School since May 12, 2023, has officially been named principal by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bruce Borchers.

Jenkins has served Linden for over 18 years—first as a teacher, then as assistant principal, before being named interim principal in May.

“Ms. Jenkins is a pillar in the Linden community and her commitment to the students, families and staff at Linden is unmatched,” said Borchers. “I know I speak for all of us in Oak Ridge Schools when I say her appointment to principal is an exciting step in Linden’s future.”

Ms. Jenkins holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education as well as a Master’s Degree in Instructional Leadership, both from Tennessee Tech. She has lived in Oak Ridge for 13 years with Husband Cory, and sons Camden and Casen. Heather is an avid football fan and loves spending time with her family and two German Shepherds, Bella and Koda.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...