Harriman Utility Board Friday Work Will Impact Traffic and a Planned Outage in Areas

The Harriman Utility Board (HUB) will have one lane of traffic closed between the 2900 to 3300 block of Harriman Highway/Oliver Springs Highway (Highway 61) to replace an old pole next to the road. It will start at 12:01 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2023.

In addition to the lane closure, HUB will have a planned power outage. Customers on Harriman Highway from the 2700 to the 4000-block including Marney Lane, Lillie Lane, Pickard Lane, Rockbridge Road, Little Emory Lane, Mayton Lane, Leisz Lane, Old Quarry Lane, Old Elverton, Bagwell Hollow, Gilmore Hollow, and Pine Ridge Drive will experience temporary outages during this time.

Officials expect to have power restored to all customers by 4 a.m. and the road open to two lanes of traffic by 5 a.m.

