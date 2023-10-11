Georgia Mae Guinn, 88

Georgia Mae Guinn, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 6, 2023. Georgia‘s journey began on November 14, 1934, in Savannah, TN to her loving parents Charles & Moly Guinn, and ended peacefully in her Oak Ridge home.

Georgia had a lifetime of accomplishments including being one of the first black lab technicians at Oak Ridge National Lab in X-10 and Y-12, a position she held for 35 years. Georgia retired in December 1994 and went on to work as a greeter at Walmart from 1995-1998, simply because she loved people.

Georgia touched many lives with her giving spirit. She enjoyed working with youth and was an excellent mentor. She served on the Trustee Board with Spurgeon Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. She was a Missionary President and the Youth Coordinator for the Buds of Promise and worked with the youth choir. She was involved with Stovall Circle, a Campfire Board Member with Bluebirds Troops, and coached softball with Girls Inc. Georgia was also a member of the Oak Ridge Bowling League, which allowed her to travel around the world competing in tournaments in which she won many trophies and monetary awards. In addition, she enjoyed playing softball, fishing, and deep-sea fishing.

She leaves to cherish her memory sister, Mary “Doll” Hill; a host of nieces & nephews, Alfreda (Grant) Hill, Stephanie Elaine Pruitt, Harry L Guinn, Gordon M. Ward, Gregory S. Ward, Norma A. Ward-Williams, Felicia (Lisa) Guinn, Travis Guinn, Renee Copeland, and Scotty (Dee) Hazzard; included in her family circle were special great nieces & nephews, Dewanna M. Guinn, Asante K. Ward, Jerrold (J) R. William Jr, and many more; special cousin, Mary Steele; and special friends, Carolyn Cornett, Douglas Raymer, and Tilly Palza.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Friday, October 13, 2023, at Spurgeon Chapel AME Zion Church. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Erika N. Haigler officiating. Interment will be held at 12 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

