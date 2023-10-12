Food City Contributes to Anderson County Chamber Building Campaign

Brad Jones 6 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Sam Turner, store manager at the Clinton Food City, presents a $15,000 donation from Food City to the Anderson County Chamber Foundation for the Chamber’s “Building a Better Future” campaign. The support will move the Chamber closer to its goal of a new building in Clinton. Accepting the check from the Chamber are, from left, Tammy Gross, board member; Jackie Patton, Chief Financial Officer; Rick Meredith, President and CEO; Trey McAdams, Chamber Foundation Chair; and Marsha Stapleton, Membership Director.

Food City has presented a $15,000 contribution to the $1 million “Building a Better Future” campaign for a new Anderson County Chamber of Commerce building.

“Food City is proud to be a longtime member of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. We are excited to support their capital campaign, which will enable the Chamber to continue to grow and provide additional services to the community well into the future,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City President and Chief Executive Officer.

The supermarket chain has stores located in Clinton, Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs in Anderson County and currently operates 152 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.

“Thanks to Food City’s support, we are moving closer to our goal for our new building. We appreciate this significant contribution, and the support Food City has provided the Chamber for many years,” Chamber President and CEO Rick Meredith said.

The 7,700-square-foot building will be located at North Main and North Hicks Streets in Clinton, blocks from the Chamber’s current location. Its state-of-the-art facilities and technology will include a diversified room for Chamber board meetings and coffees, as well as for meetings, videoconferencing and training by community organizations and Chamber members.

The building will be the first the Chamber has owned since the organization was formed 90 years ago, Meredith said. The Chamber has rented offices and meeting space during that time, but now looks forward to having expanded event and meeting space.  

The Anderson County Chamber Foundation, Inc., formed last December, is leading the fund-raising campaign. The non-profit Foundation welcomes contributions from Chamber members and the community at large to support the new multi-purpose building. Since the campaign kickoff in April, the fund drive has raised about 40 percent of its $1 million goal.

To learn more about the Anderson County Chamber Foundation, the new building and the fund drive, visit the Foundation website at acccfoundation.org. The Chamber Foundation welcomes contributions from Chamber members, corporations, businesses and individuals to support the new multi-purpose building. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TWRA Seeking Information on Bull Elk Poaching

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is seeking information related to a bull …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: