Food City Contributes to Anderson County Chamber Building Campaign

Sam Turner, store manager at the Clinton Food City, presents a $15,000 donation from Food City to the Anderson County Chamber Foundation for the Chamber’s “Building a Better Future” campaign. The support will move the Chamber closer to its goal of a new building in Clinton. Accepting the check from the Chamber are, from left, Tammy Gross, board member; Jackie Patton, Chief Financial Officer; Rick Meredith, President and CEO; Trey McAdams, Chamber Foundation Chair; and Marsha Stapleton, Membership Director.

Food City has presented a $15,000 contribution to the $1 million “Building a Better Future” campaign for a new Anderson County Chamber of Commerce building.

“Food City is proud to be a longtime member of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. We are excited to support their capital campaign, which will enable the Chamber to continue to grow and provide additional services to the community well into the future,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City President and Chief Executive Officer.

The supermarket chain has stores located in Clinton, Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs in Anderson County and currently operates 152 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.

“Thanks to Food City’s support, we are moving closer to our goal for our new building. We appreciate this significant contribution, and the support Food City has provided the Chamber for many years,” Chamber President and CEO Rick Meredith said.

The 7,700-square-foot building will be located at North Main and North Hicks Streets in Clinton, blocks from the Chamber’s current location. Its state-of-the-art facilities and technology will include a diversified room for Chamber board meetings and coffees, as well as for meetings, videoconferencing and training by community organizations and Chamber members.

The building will be the first the Chamber has owned since the organization was formed 90 years ago, Meredith said. The Chamber has rented offices and meeting space during that time, but now looks forward to having expanded event and meeting space.

The Anderson County Chamber Foundation, Inc., formed last December, is leading the fund-raising campaign. The non-profit Foundation welcomes contributions from Chamber members and the community at large to support the new multi-purpose building. Since the campaign kickoff in April, the fund drive has raised about 40 percent of its $1 million goal.

To learn more about the Anderson County Chamber Foundation, the new building and the fund drive, visit the Foundation website at acccfoundation.org. The Chamber Foundation welcomes contributions from Chamber members, corporations, businesses and individuals to support the new multi-purpose building.

